South Korea passes law allowing BTS stars to postpone military service

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
In a major move, the South Korean parliament has passed a bill allowing music sensation BTS and other musicians to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30.

As per the South Korean laws, all able-bodied South Korean men, aged between 18 and 28, are required to serve in the military for about two years,...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: K-pop law allows BTS stars to delay military duty

K-pop law allows BTS stars to delay military duty 01:24

 South Korea's parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to allow globally recognized K-pop artists such as BTS to postpone their mandatory military service to age 30. Adam Reed reports.

