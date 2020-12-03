South Korea passes law allowing BTS stars to postpone military service
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () In a major move, the South Korean parliament has passed a bill allowing music sensation BTS and other musicians to postpone their mandatory military service until the age of 30.
As per the South Korean laws, all able-bodied South Korean men, aged between 18 and 28, are required to serve in the military for about two years,...
Britney Spears drops a previously unreleased single 'Swimming In The Stars' in celebration of her birthday, Taylor Swift gives us a preview of her re-recorded music in a new clip and BTS inspires a new..