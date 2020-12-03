Global  
 

Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal go retro in Indoo Ki Jawani's new song, Dil Tera

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The legacy of the late Shammi Kapoor continues to live on. And film actors continue to pay homage to his legacy with their songs. Shahid Kapoor did that with his song Gustakh Dil from Dil Maange More, Ranbir Kapoor did that in a scene from his film Rockstar, and now Aditya Seal tries his hands with the new song of Indoo Ki...
