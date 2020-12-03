Black Country, New Road + black midi Announce Live Streamed Performance Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

In aid of the Brixton Windmill...



*Black Country, New Road* and *black midi* have confirmed plans for a collaborative performance.



The two bands have collaborated before, but this time has a special relevance for both acts - it's to raise vital funds for South London venue Brixton Windmill.



A real redoubt for adventurous guitar music in the capital - and across South East England - the Windmill has proved to be a hub for countless new groups.



Black Midi, New Road will link together for a one off performance, broadcast through Bandcamp on December 10th at 8pm.



The set will include covers, original music, and improvised material, and you can buy a ticket *HERE.*



Black Country, New Road will release new album 'For the first time' on February 5th.



Photo Credit: *Max Grainger*



