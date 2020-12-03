Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Slim Thug Wants Megan Thee Stallion To Pull Through His Home

SOHH Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Slim Thug Wants Megan Thee Stallion To Pull Through His HomeHouston rap veteran Slim Thug has never been shy about his crush on Megan Thee Stallion. Thugger is known to leave thirsty comments on the Instagram posts of the fellow H-Town artist, and now he’s hoping to bring her home for the holidays. Slim Thug Opens His Doors To Megan Thee Stallion When Megan posted […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were scared of video snakes [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were scared of video snakes

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were terrified of shooting their 'WAP' music video with snakes but Megan eventually befriended one of the reptiles.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:46Published
Megan Thee Stallion: Beyonce and Jay-Z give totally different types of advice [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion: Beyonce and Jay-Z give totally different types of advice

Megan Thee Stallion says Beyonce and Jay-Z both give very different advice, as Beyonce is more sensible than her "fun" husband.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:21Published
Megan Thee Stallion reveals Beyonce and Jay-Z give totally different types of advice [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion reveals Beyonce and Jay-Z give totally different types of advice

Megan Thee Stallion says Beyonce and Jay-Z both give very different advice, as Beyonce is more sensible than her "fun" husband.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:21Published