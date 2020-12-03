Mike Barnicle Blasts Trump ‘Mentally Ill Rant’ on Election: ‘Invoke the 25th Amendment Before More Damage is Done’
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
MSNBC contributor *Mike Barnicle* blasted President *Donald Trump's* latest comments on the 2020 Election while demanding answers for the lack of intervention from Republican leaders.
MSNBC contributor *Mike Barnicle* blasted President *Donald Trump's* latest comments on the 2020 Election while demanding answers for the lack of intervention from Republican leaders.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources