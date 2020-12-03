Mike Barnicle Blasts Trump ‘Mentally Ill Rant’ on Election: ‘Invoke the 25th Amendment Before More Damage is Done’ Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MSNBC contributor *Mike Barnicle* blasted President *Donald Trump's* latest comments on the 2020 Election while demanding answers for the lack of intervention from Republican leaders. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pence Implies Four More Years Of Trump



On Friday, VP Mike Pence told supporters the Trump administration plans to be in place for another four years. Pence was at a rally when the crowd chanted "four more years." Pence responded with.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:27 Published 3 weeks ago The Key Moments of the Pence-Harris Vice-Presidential Debate



Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there.. Credit: ODN Duration: 04:39 Published on October 8, 2020

