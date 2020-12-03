Celebs come out in support of Diljit Dosanjh on his Twitter spat with Kangana Ranaut

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 1 hour ago Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh engage in an ugly spat on twitter: What did they say|Oneindia News 01:01 An spat erupted on twitter between Actor Kangana Ranaut and Singer-Actor Dilit Dosanjh. Actor Kangana Ranaut, called out on Twitter for misidentifying an elderly woman at the farmers' protest in Delhi as one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh demonstration against the centre's controversial...