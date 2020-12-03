Celebs come out in support of Diljit Dosanjh on his Twitter spat with Kangana Ranaut
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () The Twitter war between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut has been getting uglier all through Thursday, and a few Bollywood celebrities have come forward in support of the Punjabi singer-actor. As the verbal fight got nasty, actors Angad Bedi, Shruti Seth, Kubbra Sait and Swara Bhasker posted support for Diljit.
An spat erupted on twitter between Actor Kangana Ranaut and Singer-Actor Dilit Dosanjh. Actor Kangana Ranaut, called out on Twitter for misidentifying an elderly woman at the farmers' protest in Delhi as one of the organisers of the Shaheen Bagh demonstration against the centre's controversial...