Wonder Woman 1984 to release in India before US

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
The Gal Gadot-starrer superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984, will be releasing in India just ahead of Christmas on December 24. The film will release in India a day before the US release date of December 25.

The $200 million-budgeted film was originally supposed to release earlier this year, but got delayed time and time again...
