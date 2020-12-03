Comedian Majah Hype Accused of Abusing Girlfriend Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Majah Hype has had a streak of eventful few weeks. And not in a good way. The Caribbean-born comedian’s girlfriend revealed he was allegedly abusive towards her. Majah had been hospitalized last month for a mild heart attack. He attributed the reason to some unspecified stress, which many now believe had to do with his […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

