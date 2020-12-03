Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Comedian Majah Hype Accused of Abusing Girlfriend

Earn The Necklace Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Majah Hype has had a streak of eventful few weeks. And not in a good way. The Caribbean-born comedian’s girlfriend revealed he was allegedly abusive towards her. Majah had been hospitalized last month for a mild heart attack. He attributed the reason to some unspecified stress, which many now believe had to do with his […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like