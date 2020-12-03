Pundits and Journos Roast Gingrich for Slagging Pro-Trump Lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood: ‘Chavez Got to Newt’
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Former House speaker *Newt Gingrich* drew mockery from the political media Twitterverse after deeming lawyers *Lin Wood* and *Sidney Powell* a political liability for conservatives.
Former House speaker *Newt Gingrich* drew mockery from the political media Twitterverse after deeming lawyers *Lin Wood* and *Sidney Powell* a political liability for conservatives.
|
|
You Might Like