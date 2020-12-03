Pundits and Journos Roast Gingrich for Slagging Pro-Trump Lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood: ‘Chavez Got to Newt’ Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Former House speaker *Newt Gingrich* drew mockery from the political media Twitterverse after deeming lawyers *Lin Wood* and *Sidney Powell* a political liability for conservatives. Former House speaker *Newt Gingrich* drew mockery from the political media Twitterverse after deeming lawyers *Lin Wood* and *Sidney Powell* a political liability for conservatives. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

