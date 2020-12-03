Global  
 

Malik Beasley Left This Comment on Larsa Pippen's Instagram 1 Week Before Scandalous Photos

Just Jared Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Fans are noticing a comment that married basketball player Malik Beasley left on Larsa Pippen‘s Instagram account! If you missed it, Larsa, 46, and Malik, 24, were photographed holding hands in Miami, Fla. The issue is…Malik is married to Montana Yao, who was reportedly “blindsided” by the photos of her husband and Larsa, TMZ reports. [...]
 A rocky few weeks for Malik Beasley is only getting worse. The 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves guard — who was charged with felony threats of violence and fifth-degree drug possession on Oct. 30 was seen out and about with Larsa Pippen.

