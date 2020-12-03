Tulliah Lets The World In For New Single 'Just My Type (A Little Bit Lonely)' Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Watch her new visualiser...



*Tulliah* is a bold pop voice who simply yearns to connect.



Hailing from Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, she's a tender soul who wants to speak her truth.



A songwriter with real melodic flair, her ability to twist a narrative - and in turn twist your heart - is far beyond her tender years.



Working with producer Dean Tuza, new single 'Just My Type (A Little Bit Lonely)' is an emphatic return, one that shows her fastidious approach to creativity.



Beginning life as a tender piano ballad, it was flipped into a new arrangement, with the two peeling away the song's many layers.



“I remember the exact moment when I sat at the piano and the first verse flowed out of me. I felt like it was something special even at its earliest stage,” she reflects.



A lyric that deals with the "bad decisions" we all make in our love lives, 'Just My Type (A Little Bit Lonely)' is all too relatable.



She add: “I wrote the song about falling for someone who you know isn’t good for you, but you still go there - one of those bad decisions!”



We're able to share the full lyric video, and its slightly raw, DIY aesthetic matches Tulliah's unvarnished musicality.



Tune in now.



0

