Carole Baskin Speaks Out After Big Cat Rescue Staffer Suffers "Serious Injury" in Animal Attack

E! Online Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Carole Baskin is clearing the air after a tiger nearly tore off a woman's arm at her Big Cat Rescue. Early in the morning on Thursday, Dec. 3, Florida's Hillsborough County Fire...
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Animal bites staff member at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Tampa

Animal bites staff member at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Tampa 00:48

 Animal bites staff member at Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue in Tampa

