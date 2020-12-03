Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook & Instagram - Find Out Why!

Just Jared Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is speaking out. The 28-year-old Rare singer called out Facebook and Instagram on social media on Wednesday (December 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez The tweet was in response to the Center of Countering Digital Hate, which called out the platforms: “Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Saved by the Bell removes joke about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant [Video]

Saved by the Bell removes joke about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant

A joke referencing Selena Gomez's kidney transplant has been removed from an episode of 'Saved by the Bell'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:45Published
Saved by the Bell producers apologise to Selena Gomez [Video]

Saved by the Bell producers apologise to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has received an apology from the producers of 'Saved by the Bell' after the show featured a joke about her kidney transplant.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:37Published
Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram [Video]

Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Messenger, Instagram

Facebook on Wednesday rolled out three new features for messenger and photo and video sharing platform Instagram. The first feature is 'Watch Together' in which users can tune into IGTV, Reels, TV..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez Accuses Facebook and Instagram of "Tolerating This Hate" Seen on Social Media

 Selena Gomez remains fed up with some of the content she's been seeing recently on social media. The star shared her concerns on Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 3 by...
E! Online