Selena Gomez Calls Out Facebook & Instagram - Find Out Why!
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is speaking out. The 28-year-old Rare singer called out Facebook and Instagram on social media on Wednesday (December 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez The tweet was in response to the Center of Countering Digital Hate, which called out the platforms: “Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and [...]
Selena Gomez is speaking out. The 28-year-old Rare singer called out Facebook and Instagram on social media on Wednesday (December 2). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez The tweet was in response to the Center of Countering Digital Hate, which called out the platforms: “Neo-Nazis are selling racist products on Facebook and [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources