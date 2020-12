You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Melissa McCarthy & Husband Ben Falcone to Star In & Executive Produce Netflix Comedy Series 'God's Favorite Idiot' Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are teaming up for a new Netflix comedy series! The married duo will be starring in and executive producing the workplace comedy...

Just Jared 2 days ago



Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone To Star & Exec Produce Workplace Comedy ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ At Netflix Netflix has given a 16-episode series order to God’s Favorite Idiot, a workplace comedy from Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy, with...

Upworthy 2 days ago