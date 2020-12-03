Warner Bros. to Debut Dune, Matrix 4 and Entire 2021 Film Slate on HBO Max and Theaters at Same Time

On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced an unprecedented distribution strategy for its 2021 theatrical release slate. The coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate Hollywood. The movie studio will debut all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max in the US the same day they hit theaters. The movies will be...
'Woman 1984' is hitting theaters that remain open and HBO Max on Christmas Day, TikTok megastar Addison Rae opens up to The Hollywood Reporter about her big screen debut in 'He's All That', Wonder and..
With a second wave of COVID-19 impacting many parts of the globe, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is changing course yet again. The film will now release in theaters that remain open and stream on HBO Max on Dec...
