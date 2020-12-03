Global  
 

Addison Rae Steps Out With a Friend After Confirming Bryce Hall Relationship

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 3 December 2020
Addison Rae wears white pants while going out for some food on Wednesday (December 2) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 20-year-old He’s All That actress and TikToker was joined by a friend for the outing. Earlier in the week, Addison and boyfriend Bryce Hall finally confirmed they are dating – for the second time! Addison [...]
