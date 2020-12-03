Sky Katz, Chinguun Sergelen & Dylan Gilmer Help Choose 'Kid of the Year' In Exclusive New Clip!
The Kid of the Year special is coming up in just ONE DAY! The special is hosted by Trevor Noah, with a kid committee helping to choose the TIME magazine’s “Kid of the Year,” and we have an exclusive clip. In the clip, we see Raven’s Home‘s Sky Katz, All That‘s Chinguun Sergelen and Young [...]
