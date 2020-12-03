Queen Latifah's 'The Equalizer' Will Air in Coveted Post-Super Bowl Slot in 2021
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
In 2021, the coveted post-Super Bowl slot on CBS will be going to Queen Latifah‘s new drama The Equalizer! The show will broadcast immediately following the 2021 Super Bowl, aka Super Bowl LV, on Sunday (February 7) at 10pm The Equalizer will move to its regular time slot on Sundays at 8pm ET the following [...]
