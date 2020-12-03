Global  
 

Queen Latifah's 'The Equalizer' Will Air in Coveted Post-Super Bowl Slot in 2021

Just Jared Thursday, 3 December 2020
In 2021, the coveted post-Super Bowl slot on CBS will be going to Queen Latifah‘s new drama The Equalizer! The show will broadcast immediately following the 2021 Super Bowl, aka Super Bowl LV, on Sunday (February 7) at 10pm The Equalizer will move to its regular time slot on Sundays at 8pm ET the following [...]
