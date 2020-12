Thursday, 3 December 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Noah Cyrus is apologizing. The 20-year-old singer issued an apology on Instagram Story after facing backlash on social media for using an offensive term in her defense of Harry Styles wearing a dress. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Noah Cyrus “He wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz,” she [...]