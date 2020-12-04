Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Slams "Sad Excuse of a Human" Who Asked Selena Gomez Fans to "Go After" Hailey Bieber

E! Online Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is taking the high road after a "sad excuse of a human" called on Selena Gomez fans to attack his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media. The singer took to Instagram...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Justin Bieber Calls Out Selena Gomez Fan Who Encouraged Followers to 'Bully' Hailey Bieber | Billboard News

Justin Bieber Calls Out Selena Gomez Fan Who Encouraged Followers to 'Bully' Hailey Bieber | Billboard News 01:37

 Justin Bieber has had enough of comments comparing his wife Hailey Bieber to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Slams Fan Disrespecting His Wife Hailey [Video]

Justin Bieber Slams Fan Disrespecting His Wife Hailey

We're talking about Justin and his wife. Selena Gomez dating rumors and Noah Cyrus facing backlash.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:28Published
Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber [Video]

Justin Bieber fires back at online troll who encouraged people to insult Hailey Bieber

'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber has fired back at an online troll who encouraged other social media users to insult his wife Hailey Bieber and defend his previous romance with Selena Gomez.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:47Published
Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Hailey Bieber urged Justin to wait to get new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber had to wait a month to complete his neck tattoo collection with a rose design after his wife Hailey Bieber told him she wasn't thrilled about all his skin art.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Justin Bieber Calls Out 'Sad' Instagram User Who Called on Selena Gomez Fans to Insult Hailey Bieber

 The singer isn't standing for people trying to verbally attack his wife.
Upworthy

Justin Bieber Slams "Sad Excuse of a Human" for Telling Jelena Fans to "Go After" Hailey Baldwin

 "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife."
Upworthy

Justin Bieber Slams Selena Gomez Fan Calling for Hailey Bullying

 Justin Bieber is slamming a Selena Gomez fan as a "sad excuse of a human" after she shamelessly called on other SG fans to bully his wife, Hailey. The Biebs...
TMZ.com