Noah Cyrus Is ''Mortified'' After Using Racially Insensitive Word While Defending Harry Styles

E! Online Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Noah Cyrus is apologizing after being called out for using a racially insensitive word on social media. The new Grammy nominee posted on her Instagram story to support Harry Styles'...
