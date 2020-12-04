Kangana Ranaut: I am with farmers

Friday, 4 December 2020 () Actor Kangana Ranaut has got herself mired in yet another controversy after she said that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi as well.
In the interview, Mahinder and her other friends at the protest said that Kangana Ranaut should come and work in the field to know what farmers do.