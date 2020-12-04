Michael Flynn Tells Lou Dobbs ‘Our Election Process Should Not Be Decided in the Courts’ — After Dozens of Trump Lawsuits to Overturn Results

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump Continues To Question Election Results As Biden Fills Cabinet



The pressure is on as Joe Biden has yet to fill three top Cabinet positions. Meanwhile President Trump has still yet to accept the results of the election. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:13 Published 21 hours ago Trump Presses Ahead With Hopes Of Overturning Election Results, Biden Continues To Tackle Coronavirus



CBS4's Skyler Henry shares details on how President Trump intends on overturning election results, while President-Elect Biden continues to find ways to tackle coronavirus. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:39 Published 1 day ago Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law



Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago