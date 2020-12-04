Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Flynn Tells Lou Dobbs ‘Our Election Process Should Not Be Decided in the Courts’ — After Dozens of Trump Lawsuits to Overturn Results

Mediaite Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Michael Flynn Tells Lou Dobbs 'Our Election Process Should Not Be Decided in the Courts' — After Dozens of Trump Lawsuits to Overturn Results
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Could Trump pardon his family - or himself?

Could Trump pardon his family - or himself? 02:55

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's pardoning of his former adviser Michael Flynn has fueled speculation over whether he could pardon other associates, and even members of his family, during his final weeks in office. Emma Jehle reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Continues To Question Election Results As Biden Fills Cabinet [Video]

Trump Continues To Question Election Results As Biden Fills Cabinet

The pressure is on as Joe Biden has yet to fill three top Cabinet positions. Meanwhile President Trump has still yet to accept the results of the election.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:13Published
Trump Presses Ahead With Hopes Of Overturning Election Results, Biden Continues To Tackle Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Presses Ahead With Hopes Of Overturning Election Results, Biden Continues To Tackle Coronavirus

CBS4's Skyler Henry shares details on how President Trump intends on overturning election results, while President-Elect Biden continues to find ways to tackle coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:39Published
Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law [Video]

Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday. The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published