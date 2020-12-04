Global  
 

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Claps Back at China Daily Bureau Chief Who Called Her a ‘B*tch’: ‘America Will Not Bow Down to Sexist Communist Thugs’

Mediaite Friday, 4 December 2020
Sen. Marsha Blackburn Claps Back at China Daily Bureau Chief Who Called Her a ‘B*tch’: ‘America Will Not Bow Down to Sexist Communist Thugs’Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) clapped back after her tweeted criticisms of China drew the ire of a Chinese media outlet bureau chief, calling him a "puppet."
