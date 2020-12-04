Sen. Marsha Blackburn Claps Back at China Daily Bureau Chief Who Called Her a ‘B*tch’: ‘America Will Not Bow Down to Sexist Communist Thugs’ Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) clapped back after her tweeted criticisms of China drew the ire of a Chinese media outlet bureau chief, calling him a "puppet." Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) clapped back after her tweeted criticisms of China drew the ire of a Chinese media outlet bureau chief, calling him a "puppet." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Blackburn Backlash



The Sister City organization is firing back at Senator Marsha Blackburn's criticism over security issues with China. Chattanooga is a Sister City with Wuxi, China. Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN Published 2 days ago

