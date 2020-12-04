Global  
 

Snoop Dogg Is Launching A Professional Boxing League

SOHH Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Snoop Dogg Is Launching A Professional Boxing LeagueWest Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg is starting a new venture. Reports claim that after his announcing at the recent Mike Tyson–Roy Jones Jr. fight, he’s starting his own boxing league. Snoop Dogg Is Starting A Boxing League Snoop is reportedly founding a professional boxing league called ‘The Fight Club.’ He gained recognition in the […]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club'

Snoop Dogg launches new boxing league 'The Fight Club' 01:12

 Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh - the brains behind Mike Tyson's recent comeback fight - to launch a new boxing league, The Fight Club.

