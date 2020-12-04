Global  
 

Lifetime Releases 'Wendy Williams: The Movie' Trailer with Ciera Payton as the Talk Show Host - Watch!

Friday, 4 December 2020
The trailer for the Wendy Williams biopic has been released! Lifetime released the trailer for Wendy Williams: The Movie with Ciera Payton playing the talk show host. The trailer showcases Wendy‘s rise to fame, while also documenting her rocky relationship with ex-husband Kevin Hunter (played by Morocco Omari) and his alleged affair, and her substance [...]
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Wendy Williams’ Lifetime Biopic Trailer Teases Terrifying Fainting Incident

Wendy Williams’ Lifetime Biopic Trailer Teases Terrifying Fainting Incident 01:45

 Nothing is off-limits in the upcoming Lifetime biopic "Wendy Williams: The Movie". From her most dramatic moments on-air to her marriage to former manager Kevin Hunter, we're breaking down the first trailer for the film.

