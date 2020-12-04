Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kendall Jenner Masks Up for Night Out with Friends in NYC

Just Jared Jr Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner makes a quick dash out to her ride while leaving her hotel on Wednesday night (December 2) in New York City. The 25-year-old model kept things casual in a brown sweater paired with khakis and black boots for her night out with friends. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Kendall [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Family members mourn 2 young friends killed in crash in Chesterfield Township Wednesday night [Video]

Family members mourn 2 young friends killed in crash in Chesterfield Township Wednesday night

Family members mourn 2 young friends killed in crash in Chesterfield Township Wednesday night

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:29Published
Kendall Jenner reveals she's 'struggled' with mental health this year [Video]

Kendall Jenner reveals she's 'struggled' with mental health this year

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner admits she has "struggled a bit" with her mental health in 2020, but she tries to "be thankful" for her life.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:32Published
Kendall Jenner on DIY Face Masks, Bronzed Makeup, and the Secret to Achieving Her Signature Pout [Video]

Kendall Jenner on DIY Face Masks, Bronzed Makeup, and the Secret to Achieving Her Signature Pout

Watch Kendall Jenner share her top beauty tips, from the moisturizing mask she makes at home to her multi-step bronzing process.

Credit: VOGUE     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Lands in NYC After Family Getaway

 Kendall Jenner is enjoying a night out with friends! The 25-year-old model stayed safe in a face mask while heading out for dinner with a few friends on...
Just Jared