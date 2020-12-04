Tenet Movie Review: Titillating with physics, philosophy Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Tenet

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh

Rating:

*



"Don't try to understand it, feel it," says a scientist, early on Christopher Nolan's Tenet, to the leading man John David Washington. That's some solid advice to the viewer as well. Walking into a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

