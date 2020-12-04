Tenet Movie Review: Titillating with physics, philosophy
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
*Tenet
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh
Rating:
*
"Don't try to understand it, feel it," says a scientist, early on Christopher Nolan's Tenet, to the leading man John David Washington. That's some solid advice to the viewer as well. Walking into a...
*Tenet
Director: Christopher Nolan
Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh
Rating:
*
"Don't try to understand it, feel it," says a scientist, early on Christopher Nolan's Tenet, to the leading man John David Washington. That's some solid advice to the viewer as well. Walking into a...
|
|
|
You Might Like