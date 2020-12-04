Global  
 

Koala Makes Itself at Home in Australian Family's Christmas Tree

HNGN Friday, 4 December 2020
Koala Makes Itself at Home in Australian Family's Christmas TreeThis year, 2020, is full of surprises indeed, as everyone is trying to get into the Christmas spirit this year, even koalas. A family in Australia was in for a big surprise this week when they have discovered that a koala had wandered into their home and even climbed into their Christmas tree.
