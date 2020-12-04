Rosalia Joins The Weeknd on 'Blinding Lights' Remix - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The Weeknd has released the remix of his song “Blinding Lights” featuring Rosalia, who sings in Spanish on the new track! The Grammy-winning singer, who was completely snubbed for the upcoming 2021 awards show, teased the song on his social media pages by sharing a photo of him and Rosalia together. The Weeknd and Rosalia [...]
The Weeknd has released the remix of his song “Blinding Lights” featuring Rosalia, who sings in Spanish on the new track! The Grammy-winning singer, who was completely snubbed for the upcoming 2021 awards show, teased the song on his social media pages by sharing a photo of him and Rosalia together. The Weeknd and Rosalia [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources