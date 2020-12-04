Global  
 

Mariah Carey Teams Up with Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson for 'Oh Santa!' Remix - Watch the Music Video!

Friday, 4 December 2020
Mariah Carey is getting us more and more excited for Christmas! The entertainer just released the new version of her song “Oh Santa!” – this time featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. The new song is featured in Mariah‘s new Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which is available for streaming on Apple TV+ now. During [...]
 One sleep till "Oh Santa!" Ariana Grande took to social media on Wednesday (Dec. 2) to share her excitement about her upcoming Christmas collaboration with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson.

