Bryan Cranston Says His Senses of Taste & Smell Aren't Completely Back After COVID-19 Battle

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Your Honor Season 1 - Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Isiah Whitlock



Plot synopsis: YOUR HONOR is a new SHOWTIME limited series and legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Bryan Cranston stars as a respected judge whose son is involved in a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:26 Published on October 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Bryan Cranston Still Struggling With His Sense of Taste and Smell Months After Covid-19 Battle The 'Breaking Bad' actor talks about his recovery from Covid-19, saying he hasn't fully recovered his ability to taste and smell despite months after battling...

AceShowbiz 1 day ago



