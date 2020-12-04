Global  
 

Bryan Cranston Says His Senses of Taste & Smell Aren't Completely Back After COVID-19 Battle

Just Jared Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Bryan Cranston isn’t totally 100% recovered after his battle with coronavirus. The 64-year-old actor stopped by Ellen and talked about his and his wife Robin‘s battle with the virus. Back in July, Bryan revealed that he had battled coronavirus and was donating plasma. “It was a surprise to us,” Bryan shared with Ellen. “We were [...]
News video: Bryan Cranston's taste and smell hasn't completely returned after Covid-19 battle

Bryan Cranston's taste and smell hasn't completely returned after Covid-19 battle 00:56

 Bryan Cranston still hasn't fully regained his sense of smell months after his Covid-19 battle.

