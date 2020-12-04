Bryan Cranston Says His Senses of Taste & Smell Aren't Completely Back After COVID-19 Battle
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Bryan Cranston isn’t totally 100% recovered after his battle with coronavirus. The 64-year-old actor stopped by Ellen and talked about his and his wife Robin‘s battle with the virus. Back in July, Bryan revealed that he had battled coronavirus and was donating plasma. “It was a surprise to us,” Bryan shared with Ellen. “We were [...]
Plot synopsis: YOUR HONOR is a new SHOWTIME limited series and legal thriller that rips through all strata of New Orleans society. Bryan Cranston stars as a respected judge whose son is involved in a..