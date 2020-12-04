Global  
 

Billie Eilish leaves fans upset after star announces tour refunds instead of being able to use passes later

FOXNews.com Friday, 4 December 2020
Fans of Billie Eilish are saddened after the pop star announced on Thursday that those who bought tickets to her tour will not be able to use them at a later date and instead will be refunded their money.
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Billie Eilish Fires Back at Body-Shamers in New 'Vanity Fair' Interview | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Fires Back at Body-Shamers in New 'Vanity Fair' Interview | Billboard News 01:07

 Since Billie Eilish last did her annual 'Vanity Fair' interview, the superstar won five Grammys, kicked off a world tour before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live music and became a massive social justice activist.

