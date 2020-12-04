YUNGBLUD - WEIRD! Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A rallying cry for alt-pop insurgency...



*YUNGBLUD *has always been out of place. A kid from the North of England who literally wore his insecurities on his sleeve, Dom Harrison’s ability to push the barriers has seen him dabble in multiple genres, while never truly succumbing to any.



New album ‘WEIRD!’ is his biggest, boldest, brashest experience yet, a widescreen panorama of lipstick, torn tights, ripped jeans, and thundering riffs, all bound together by a cheeky co-option of 21st century pop tropes for his own ends. Hugely diverse, its stylistic complexities are shot through with a narrative sense that fully establishes YUNGBLUD as a potent lyricist, a voice for a new generation of disenchanted youth, sexually liberally and politically outspoken. Curiously, though, ‘WEIRD!’ at times fails to live up to its title, the thick layer of gloss necessary for his brand of queer-pop subversion robbing him of the sharp edges that made him such a ‘21st Century Liability’.



Opener ‘teresa’ demands you full attention, placing YUNGBLUD in a role fans will find intimately familiar – the protector of outcasts, a modern day Catcher In The Rye. “I’m sorry that they stole your heart,” he sings, while the production swirls around his voice, crashing towards the finale.



Much of the highlights on ‘WEIRD!’ will already be part of fans’ lives. ‘strawberry lipstick’ is a defiant pull towards feminine glamour, rattling the cages of heteronormative behaviour on both sides of the Atlantic. ‘cotton candy’ revels in sexual liberation, while ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ finds YUNGBLUD refusing to be pushed to the sidelines. - Closing track ‘the freak show’ is a tantalising call to arms for the dispossessed, while the Marmite attraction of ‘acting like that’ - a full collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly – set social media alight only a few days ago.



Sharp-edged and potent – the record as a whole is done and dusted in 43 minutes - ‘WEIRD!’ smashes down the doors, say its piece, and then exists in a trail of glitter. It’s not subtle, but then that’s precisely YUNGBLUD’s point – simple truths that have been lost, unearthed and painted in neon.



A rallying cry for alt-pop insurgency, at its over-sharing best ‘WEIRD!’ firmly places YUNGBLUD as a dazzling Catherine wheel of Top 40 deviancy.



*7/10 *



Words: *Robin Murray *



- - -



- - -



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

A rallying cry for alt-pop insurgency...*YUNGBLUD *has always been out of place. A kid from the North of England who literally wore his insecurities on his sleeve, Dom Harrison’s ability to push the barriers has seen him dabble in multiple genres, while never truly succumbing to any.New album ‘WEIRD!’ is his biggest, boldest, brashest experience yet, a widescreen panorama of lipstick, torn tights, ripped jeans, and thundering riffs, all bound together by a cheeky co-option of 21st century pop tropes for his own ends. Hugely diverse, its stylistic complexities are shot through with a narrative sense that fully establishes YUNGBLUD as a potent lyricist, a voice for a new generation of disenchanted youth, sexually liberally and politically outspoken. Curiously, though, ‘WEIRD!’ at times fails to live up to its title, the thick layer of gloss necessary for his brand of queer-pop subversion robbing him of the sharp edges that made him such a ‘21st Century Liability’.Opener ‘teresa’ demands you full attention, placing YUNGBLUD in a role fans will find intimately familiar – the protector of outcasts, a modern day Catcher In The Rye. “I’m sorry that they stole your heart,” he sings, while the production swirls around his voice, crashing towards the finale.Much of the highlights on ‘WEIRD!’ will already be part of fans’ lives. ‘strawberry lipstick’ is a defiant pull towards feminine glamour, rattling the cages of heteronormative behaviour on both sides of the Atlantic. ‘cotton candy’ revels in sexual liberation, while ‘God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out’ finds YUNGBLUD refusing to be pushed to the sidelines. - Closing track ‘the freak show’ is a tantalising call to arms for the dispossessed, while the Marmite attraction of ‘acting like that’ - a full collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly – set social media alight only a few days ago.Sharp-edged and potent – the record as a whole is done and dusted in 43 minutes - ‘WEIRD!’ smashes down the doors, say its piece, and then exists in a trail of glitter. It’s not subtle, but then that’s precisely YUNGBLUD’s point – simple truths that have been lost, unearthed and painted in neon.A rallying cry for alt-pop insurgency, at its over-sharing best ‘WEIRD!’ firmly places YUNGBLUD as a dazzling Catherine wheel of Top 40 deviancy.*7/10 *Words: *Robin Murray *- - -- - -Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: ETCanada - Published 3 days ago Yungblud Shows Off His Christmas Tree 01:06 While speaking with ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman about his new album 'Weird!', Yungblud shows off his Christmas tree and shares some of his holiday traditions. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Yungblud opens up about suicidal thoughts: 'I had my first suicidal thoughts at 13'



Yungblud credits his connection with his fans for keeping him positive and says he has a codependent relationship with them. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago Yungblud misses his ex Halsey's cooking



Yungblud has revealed he loved his ex-girlfriend Halsey's cooking and misses her "insane banoffee pie". Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago Yungblud reveals misses his ex Halsey's banoffee pie



Yungblud has revealed he loved his ex-girlfriend Halsey's cooking and misses her "insane banoffee pie". Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago

