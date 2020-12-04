100 gecs Share New Single 'sympathy 4 the grinch' Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

It's an extra-dimensional festive anthem...



Groundbreaking future pop production team *100 gecs* have shared their new single 'sympathy 4 the grinch'.



The electronic pairing have dominated 2020, with their viral cuts resulting in a dazzling full length project over summer.



With Christmas fast approaching 100 gecs have reached for the jingle bells, producing an alternative take on the festive hymn.



Out now, 'sympathy 4 the grinch' finds much to admire in Dr Seuss' character, while blasting that cartoon vision into a digital sphere.



Utter bedlam from start to finish, 100 gecs may just have saved their most bonkers moment for the Christmas countdown.



Tune in now.



