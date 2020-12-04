Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Is Maggie Mynderse? Facts about Luka Garza’s Girlfriend

Earn The Necklace Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
When Luka Garza’s father is cheering at the University of Iowa home games, he is often seen sitting with a pretty student named Maggie Mynderse. She is of course Luka Garza’s girlfriend and someone who never fails to attract attention when her man is on the court. Margaret Mynderse is on her own career path […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like