Ice Cube Explains Going Ghost After Donald Trump Drama
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
West Coast rap legend Ice Cube was all over the place in the weeks leading up to Election Day, but has remained pretty quiet since Joe Biden handed sitting POTUS Donald Trump an L. The Hollywood actor/rapper has now come forward to explain what he’s been up to. Where Did Ice Cube Go? Say what […]
West Coast rap legend Ice Cube was all over the place in the weeks leading up to Election Day, but has remained pretty quiet since Joe Biden handed sitting POTUS Donald Trump an L. The Hollywood actor/rapper has now come forward to explain what he’s been up to. Where Did Ice Cube Go? Say what […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources