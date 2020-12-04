Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ice Cube Explains Going Ghost After Donald Trump Drama

SOHH Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Ice Cube Explains Going Ghost After Donald Trump DramaWest Coast rap legend Ice Cube was all over the place in the weeks leading up to Election Day, but has remained pretty quiet since Joe Biden handed sitting POTUS Donald Trump an L. The Hollywood actor/rapper has now come forward to explain what he’s been up to. Where Did Ice Cube Go? Say what […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Forget Giant Ice Cubes—Tiny Ice Cubes Are Where It’s at This Year [Video]

Forget Giant Ice Cubes—Tiny Ice Cubes Are Where It’s at This Year

Plus, where to buy tiny ice cube trays right now.

Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 01:01Published
John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’ [Video]

John Legend calls out ‘former favourite rappers’

John Legend appeared to throw shade at those musicians who have shown support for Donald Trump, as he performed in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Eva Longoria joins Ice Cube in sci-fi film [Video]

Eva Longoria joins Ice Cube in sci-fi film

Eva Longoria has joined Ice Cube in the cast of Universal's upcoming sci-fi project.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:35Published