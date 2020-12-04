Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer Abhishek Makwana dies by suicide
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Abhishek Makwana, one of the writers of the famous television show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was found dead at his house in Mumbai, suicide note recovered.
A report by *Mumbai Mirror *has stated that he was found dead at his Mumbai flat on November 27 and a suicide note was also found that mentioned his financial...
