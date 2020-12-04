No Smoking Gun: Ben Domenech Admits Georgia Election Surveillance Video is Not Enough to ‘Overturn Election Results’
Friday, 4 December 2020 (
1 hour ago) Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked her guest Ben Domenech if a recently surfaced video of vote counting in a Georgia precinct is, in fact, a "smoking gun" as has been suggested by Rudy Giuliani.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
What can we expect from a Joe Biden administration? p1
With most of the court cases challenging the results of the election being thrown out, and US Attorney General William Barr stating that the Justice Department found no evidence of fraud that could..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 22:16 Published 22 hours ago
What can we expect from a Joe Biden administration? p3
With most of the court cases challenging the results of the election being thrown out, and US Attorney General William Barr stating that the Justice Department found no evidence of fraud that could..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 23:46 Published 22 hours ago
What can we expect from a Joe Biden administration? p2
With most of the court cases challenging the results of the election being thrown out, and US Attorney General William Barr stating that the Justice Department found no evidence of fraud that could..
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 16:21 Published 22 hours ago