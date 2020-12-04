Global  
 

No Smoking Gun: Ben Domenech Admits Georgia Election Surveillance Video is Not Enough to ‘Overturn Election Results’

Mediaite Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith asked her guest Ben Domenech if a recently surfaced video of vote counting in a Georgia precinct is, in fact, a "smoking gun" as has been suggested by Rudy Giuliani. 
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
News video: 'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud

'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud 00:50

 A Georgia election official called on President Trump to condemn and "stop inspiring" recent threats of violence over the election.

