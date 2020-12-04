NJ Governor Trashes ‘Knucklehead’ Matt Gaetz as ‘Matt Putz’ Over Attendance at Big Gala: ‘You Are Not Welcome in New Jersey’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New Jersey Governor Warns Next Few Months Will Be Brutal For New Jersey



Gov. Murphy has ordered tighter COVID restrictions. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:35 Published 1 week ago Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'



In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 2 weeks ago 2,500 Thanksgiving Meals Distributed In New Jersey



There was a big show of support in New Jersey on Saturday to make sure everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago