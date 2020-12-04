Miley Cyrus Covers Hole Classic 'Doll Parts' - Watch! (Video)

Global  
 

Miley Cyrus is keeping the incredible rock covers coming strong. The 28-year-old Plastic Hearts superstar delivered a cover of Hole’s 1991 single “Doll Parts” during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, which aired Thursday (December 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus Before the performance, Howard Stern declared the song one [...]
