You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Details Of The Trump Pentagon Purge Revealed



Business Insider is reporting details of the Trump Administrations Purge of the Pentagon and Department of Defense. The Trump administration has reportedly gutted the Pentagon's Defense Policy.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 1 week ago Biden's Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board Features An Impressive Line Up Of Covid -19 Experts



President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' have chosen a Covid-19 transition advisory board. The newly appointed team is led by established public health officials and staffed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago Biden Covid Advisory Board



Just hours after good news of a promising vaccine rolled in, the Biden-Harris trasition team today announced appointees to its covid-19 advisory board. According to the Washington Post, at least two of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published on November 9, 2020