T.R. Knight Talks About the Call He Recieved to Return to 'Grey's Anatomy'

Just Jared Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
T.R. Knight is opening up about his return to Grey’s Anatomy as George, over a decade after his character was killed off the series. George is the latest departed character to appear in one of Meredith Grey’s dreams on the beach while she battles COVID-19. T.R. spoke with Deadline about getting the call from showrunner [...]
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism

What pandemic? Holiday films stick with escapism 01:34

 "Grey's Anatomy"'s fictional surgeon Meredith Grey was stricken with COVID-19, while the "Superstore" staff hoarded toilet paper. But Christmas - complete with carol singers, family gatherings and romance - will be a largely coronavirus-free zone on television. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

