Amanda Bynes in 'Much Healthier Place' Due to Support From Fiance Paul Michael
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The 'She's the Man' actress is reportedly doing well after moving into 'sober living community' as her husband-to-be has become 'a great influence' on her.
