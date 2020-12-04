Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Reacts to Netflix Series

E! Online Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Chris Pérez doesn't need a Netflix show to honor the legacy of Selena Quintanilla. He got to experience her greatness firsthand. The 51-year-old guitarist, who was married to the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: 'Selena: The Series' Cast On Honouring Selena Quintanilla

'Selena: The Series' Cast On Honouring Selena Quintanilla 02:16

 The cast of Netflix's "Selena: The Series", including Noemi Gonzalez, Seidy Lopez, Ricardo Chavira, and Gabriel Chavarria, discuss the importance of honouring the beloved Selena Quintanilla and staying true to her roots by including Mexican-American writers and producers on the series.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Christian Serratos On The Pressure Of Playing Selena Quintanilla [Video]

Christian Serratos On The Pressure Of Playing Selena Quintanilla

Christian Serratos transforms into Selena Quintanilla, the beloved Queen of Tejano, in Netflix's “Selena: The Series" and talks following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, who rose to fame after..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:05Published
Selena Season 1 [Video]

Selena Season 1

Selena Season 1 - Selena The Series Trailer (HD) Netflix series - Selena: The Series premieres on Netflix December 4th 2020. Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:13Published
'Selena: The Series' To Debut On Netflix In December [Video]

'Selena: The Series' To Debut On Netflix In December

Selena's story is coming to Netflix in December. The Tejano music star's life and death will be chronicled in the series. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday and released a trailer..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published