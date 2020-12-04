Selena Quintanilla's Husband Chris Pérez Reacts to Netflix Series

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christian Serratos On The Pressure Of Playing Selena Quintanilla



Christian Serratos transforms into Selena Quintanilla, the beloved Queen of Tejano, in Netflix's “Selena: The Series" and talks following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, who rose to fame after.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:05 Published 4 days ago Selena Season 1



Selena Season 1 - Selena The Series Trailer (HD) Netflix series - Selena: The Series premieres on Netflix December 4th 2020. Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:13 Published on November 1, 2020 'Selena: The Series' To Debut On Netflix In December



Selena's story is coming to Netflix in December. The Tejano music star's life and death will be chronicled in the series. The streaming service made the announcement on Tuesday and released a trailer.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on October 7, 2020