Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti Is Officially Going Down Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

R&B veterans Keyshia Cole and Ashanti are putting their classics on the line. The popular duo have announced they're slated for an epic face-off of unforgettable tunes set to go down this month. Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti Both Keyshia and Ashanti went to their social media channels to get fans hyped.

