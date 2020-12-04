Global  
 

Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti Is Officially Going Down

SOHH Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti Is Officially Going DownR&B veterans Keyshia Cole and Ashanti are putting their classics on the line. The popular duo have announced they’re slated for an epic face-off of unforgettable tunes set to go down this month. Keyshia Cole Verzuz Ashanti Both Keyshia and Ashanti went to their social media channels to get fans hyped. Ashanti acknowledged the battle […]
