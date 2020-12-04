Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 + Too $hort Form Supergroup Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A virtual Mount Rushmore of West Coast rap legends have joined forces to create a supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have come together to form a fearsome hip-hop foursome that might be dropping their first project in 2021. L.A. + The Bay Legends Link Up The news was revealed during Too […] A virtual Mount Rushmore of West Coast rap legends have joined forces to create a supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have come together to form a fearsome hip-hop foursome that might be dropping their first project in 2021. L.A. + The Bay Legends Link Up The news was revealed during Too […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg & E-40 Have Formed A Supergroup Short Dawg revealed the news during a recent episode of the MC Serch podcast 'Serch Says.'

HipHopDX 4 days ago





