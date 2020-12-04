Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 + Too $hort Form Supergroup
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
A virtual Mount Rushmore of West Coast rap legends have joined forces to create a supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have come together to form a fearsome hip-hop foursome that might be dropping their first project in 2021. L.A. + The Bay Legends Link Up The news was revealed during Too […]
