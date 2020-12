Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Naya Rivera is being remembered by her Glee cast in a very special way this holiday season. Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale and many more from the Glee cast have teamed up for the SNIXXMASs Charity Drive, which will benefit one of Naya‘s favorite charities, Alexandria House, a nonprofit organization [...]