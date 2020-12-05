Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billie Eilish Is Issuing Refunds To Fans After Cancelling Her 'Where Do We Go?' Tour

Just Jared Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Billie Eilish has officially cancelled her upcoming Where Do We Go? tour. The concert series was supposed to kick off in March in North America, before heading to South America, Europe and Asia. Due to the pandemic, it was postponed and fans were told to hold on to their tickets at that time. Now, Billie [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Billie Eilish Fires Back at Body-Shamers in New 'Vanity Fair' Interview | Billboard News

Billie Eilish Fires Back at Body-Shamers in New 'Vanity Fair' Interview | Billboard News 01:07

 Since Billie Eilish last did her annual 'Vanity Fair' interview, the superstar won five Grammys, kicked off a world tour before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live music and became a massive social justice activist.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish calls on fans to 'vote the orange man out' [Video]

Billie Eilish calls on fans to 'vote the orange man out'

Billie Eilish has pleaded with U.S. fans to "vote the orange man out" of the White House so the coronavirus crisis can be better managed and she can tour again.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Billie Eilish Was Body Shamed by a Man Who Said She Had a 'Mom Bod,' and Twitter Unleashed Its Fury [Video]

Billie Eilish Was Body Shamed by a Man Who Said She Had a 'Mom Bod,' and Twitter Unleashed Its Fury

A grown man body shamed Billie Eilish on Twitter. Watch the video to find out how she and her fans responded.

Credit: Health.com     Duration: 01:11Published
Billie Eilish has announced 'Where Do We Go?' livestream [Video]

Billie Eilish has announced 'Where Do We Go?' livestream

Billie Eilish has announced a 'Where Do We Go?' livestream for her fans on October 24 and admitted she misses playing live "so much'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish leaves fans upset after star announces tour refunds instead of being able to use passes later

 Fans of Billie Eilish are saddened after the pop star announced on Thursday that those who bought tickets to her tour will not be able to use them at a later...
FOXNews.com