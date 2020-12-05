Billie Eilish Is Issuing Refunds To Fans After Cancelling Her 'Where Do We Go?' Tour
Saturday, 5 December 2020 () Billie Eilish has officially cancelled her upcoming Where Do We Go? tour. The concert series was supposed to kick off in March in North America, before heading to South America, Europe and Asia. Due to the pandemic, it was postponed and fans were told to hold on to their tickets at that time. Now, Billie [...]
Since Billie Eilish last did her annual 'Vanity Fair' interview, the superstar won five Grammys, kicked off a world tour before the coronavirus pandemic shut down live music and became a massive social justice activist.