Matthew Perry Launches 'Friends' Chandler Bing Inspired Tee Shirt Line For Charity
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Matthew Perry is giving back during this holiday season with a special Friends t-shirt line. The 51-year-old former Friends star showed off just one of the designs in a new Instagram post, which features his character, Chandler Bing’s, most iconic saying. “Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?” the shirt reads with vector images [...]
