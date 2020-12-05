Global  
 

Matthew Perry Launches 'Friends' Chandler Bing Inspired Tee Shirt Line For Charity

Just Jared Saturday, 5 December 2020
Matthew Perry is giving back during this holiday season with a special Friends t-shirt line. The 51-year-old former Friends star showed off just one of the designs in a new Instagram post, which features his character, Chandler Bing’s, most iconic saying. “Could this BE any more of a t-shirt?” the shirt reads with vector images [...]
